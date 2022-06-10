Gurgaon: Two workers dead in mishap at complex under construction

Two labourers died while another was injured after an iron beam allegedly broke and fell during shuttering work on the 19th floor of an under-construction commercial building at Sector 65 Thursday evening, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Saddam Hossen (28) and Krishan Saini (21). While Saddam’s family and other labourers claimed the men were not provided safety equipment and pointed to negligence on part of the developer and contractor, police said they were recording statements of the families and a case was yet to be registered.

According to police, the incident was reported around 5 pm when several labourers were working at AIPL Joy Central, a commercial complex which is under construction on Golf Course Extension road.

Vikash Kaushik, ACP headquarters, said, “As per initial information, additional weight was allegedly placed on a column on the 19th floor where shuttering work was on, due to which the iron beam collapsed. One carpenter, who was working on top of the column, fell on top of two labourers, who were working on the second floor.”

Police said the carpenter, Hossen, a native of Harirampur, Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal, died on the spot. Krishan Saini and Manoj Saini (24), cousins hailing from Alwar, were working on the second floor. Krishan was declared dead at the hospital while Manoj is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said police.

Saddam’s wife, Sabina Yasmin, said she got a call around 5 pm from one of his colleagues and immediately rushed to the site. “All I want is justice. He died due to negligence of his employers. We are poor people and stay in a shanty in Sector 65 on rent. He earned Rs 800-900 per day and was on a contract… he worked for 12 hours daily. I am five-months pregnant and have a five-year-old son to look after. How will I make rent (Rs 2,000 a month)?… He (my husband) was so young,” she said, wiping her tears outside Sector 65 police station. She added, “He went to work wearing a uniform and helmet.”

Saddam’s brother Sailauddin (30), who works at another construction site in Gurgaon, alleged, “The employers had not provided safety gear. There was no safety belt or a large net underneath for safety.”

Sairul Ali (22), also from Dakshin Dinajpur, who was working on the 20th floor when the incident happened, said: “We did not put anything heavy on the column. The girder (support beam) had been extended for 6 metres. Ply, hollow sections and channel (steel beam) were put for load. The platform had been extended far and there was not enough support beneath it. Hence, the channel broke…”

Ali said Saddam was wearing a safety belt but on the channel, there was no hook to tie the belt. “… We complained several times about the risk, but nothing was done,” he alleged.

Manoj Kumar, manager, legal, AIPL, developer of the project, said, “We are in touch with the families of the victims and we will provide them compensation as per provisions of the Employees Compensation Act, 1923. We had provided all safety equipment and we also videograph construction activities to ensure norms are followed. Often, labourers do not wear safety equipment that has been provided.”