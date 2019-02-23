Gurgaon: Two sisters dead after truck rams ambulance ferrying girl to hospital

An 18-year-old girl being transported to a Gurgaon hospital from Manesar and her 23-year-old sister who was accompanying her died on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, after the ambulance they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck. The driver of the truck is absconding.

According to police, the incident took place near Kherki Daula toll plaza around 2.15 am. The victims were identified by police as Sonam and Baby.

In the complaint submitted to Gurgaon police, their older brother, Suresh Babu, said the sisters stayed with him and his mother on rent in Kasan village. Both of them worked as helpers at private companies in the city. The family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur area.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suresh, who works as a driver and was also in the ambulance when the incident took place, said, “Sonam developed fever on Thursday evening and we took her to Rathore hospital. However, they recommended we admit her for treatment, and we followed their advice.”

“Later at night, we decided to transport her to Civil Hospital in Gurgaon. I never imagined that decision would lead to this,” he said.

Suresh said the family left the hospital around 1.30 am, and their vehicle had just reached the toll plaza when a speeding Canter truck hit it from behind.

“It appears that as a result of the impact, the rear doors of the ambulance flew open and Baby fell out of the vehicle. She was crushed by the tyre of the truck and died on the spot,” said assistant sub-inspector Charan Singh, the investigating officer.

Kirpal Singh, PRO of the toll operator, Skylark, said: “The accident happened 50-70 metres before the toll plaza. Our employees alerted us and we immediately called police.”

Suresh said Sonam’s condition worsened and she was rushed to a hospital in the same ambulance, but succumbed on the way.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsies of both victims, said, “The girl who came under the wheel of the truck had multiple fatal injuries, including fractured ribs and blood in her chest cavities. The other girl seems to have died because of the illness she was suffering from.”

“It is difficult to say what exactly the illness was, but she had respiratory failure and was also suffering from septicaemia,” he said, adding that she may have survived had she reached a hospital in time.

Heading back home, Suresh said: “I completed the last rites of my sisters in Gurgaon itself; we could not afford ambulances to transfer their bodies back to UP. It is just my mother and me now, and it will help her to be around relatives for some time. It will be a long time before she is able to move on.”