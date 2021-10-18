Gurgaon: Two men fall to death from flyover after their bike crashes

A college student and his friend, both suspected to be in their early 20s, died as they fell from the elevated road of IFFCO Chowk U-turn flyover after their motorcycle lost balance and crashed into the flyover re-wall on Sunday morning.

Police said the victims were tossed in the air upon impact and fell on the surface road beneath from a height of at least 20 feet.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Saiyad ur Rehman, a college student from Leh, and his friend, Mohammad Zaid, who hailed from Mandikhera in Mewat.

While Rehman was declared dead on arrival, Zaid died during treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38 on Sunday night, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 am, when the victims were about to take a U-turn on the IFFCO Chowk flyover towards the Sukhrali side. Police said they were coming from the Delhi side on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

A police officer said, “It is suspected that while navigating the U-turn, the motorcycle lost balance and rammed straight into the 2-2.5 feet re-wall. The motorcycle, being heavy, fell near the re-wall, while the occupants were flung from the flyover upon collision.”

A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot and inspected the site of the crash.

An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said, “One of the victims fell on a car and the other fell straight on the road. Both suffered serious injuries on their head, back and several parts of the body. Several commuters and traffic police rushed them to a private hospital nearby.”

Police said they had informed the families of the deceased and they are on their way to Gurgaon. The incident led to traffic congestion for over ten minutes at IFFCO Chowk beneath the flyover. Following the incident, a team from Sector 29 police station rushed to the spot.

“The statement of the families of the victims is yet to be recorded. No case has been registered as of now. The sequence of events is not certain and it is unclear what caused the accident. We will check CCTVs in the area during the probe,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem.

In 2019, the NHAI had installed grilles on the elevated U-turn in a bid to reduce the number of accidents.