Gurgaon: Two labourers killed after soil caves in at under-construction plot

Two labourers were killed after soil at an under-construction plot in Gurgaon’s Sector 56 caved in on Wednesday, the police said Thursday.

They said the accident took place around 4 pm on Wednesday when six labourers were working at the site. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Nihal, 22, and 28-year-old Hashim. Both were natives of Araria district in Bihar and had been living in the Wazirabad area, said police.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The basement had been dug over 10 feet below the ground level. After digging, the two labourers were putting pillars and filling the foundation when a mound of soil collapsed on them and they were trapped underneath.”

The police said it took over 15 minutes to retrieve their bodies. While one of the labourers was killed on the spot, the second died on the way to the hospital. They said their families had been informed and they were on their way to Gurgaon. “Further action will be taken after the statements of families are recorded,” said the police officer.

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination, the police added.