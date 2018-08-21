Gurgaon: Two killed after speeding bike collides with concrete barrier on Golf Course road

“The front of the vehicle was completely shattered, indicating that they were probably travelling at a high speed. We suspect that Martin lost control of the vehicle as a result of this, leading to the accident,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police said. “The front of the vehicle was completely shattered, indicating that they were probably travelling at a high speed. We suspect that Martin lost control of the vehicle as a result of this, leading to the accident,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police said.

A 30-year-old marketing executive, and a female employee at a multinational corporation in Gurgaon, died late Monday night after the Bullet bike they were travelling on collided with a jersey barrier on the city’s Golf Course Road. Police suspect the vehicle, which was being driven by the marketing executive, was travelling at a high speed, which could have caused the accident.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Genpact junction, around 1 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, on the side of the carriageway used by vehicles travelling towards Sector 56.

The deceased have been identified as Kevin Martin, who hailed from Mumbai and was working as a marketing executive at Royal Enfield’s head office in Gurgaon’s Sector 32, and Anvita Kant, a 27-year-old engineer who hailed from Faridabad and had recently secured employment at Google, where she had been working for the past month. She was residing in a PG accommodation in DLF5, said police.

“The two were travelling on Golf Course road, with Martin driving the vehicle and Kant riding pillion, when the Bullet collided with a jersey barrier near the Genpact underpass,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“The front of the vehicle was completely shattered, indicating that they were probably travelling at a high speed. We suspect that Martin lost control of the vehicle as a result of this, leading to the accident,” he said.

While Kant was thrown off the vehicle, and landed around 50 meters away, Martin, police said, was dragged with the motorcycle for around 25 meters.

“Although the woman does not seem to have been wearing a helmet, the driver was definitely wearing one. However, they both died on the spot,” said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sanjeev, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

“Their postmortems will be conducted later this afternoon. No FIR has ben registered yet since there has not been any indication of foul play so far, but we are conducting further investigations,” he said.

