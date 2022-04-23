Gurgaon: Two held for murdering taxi driver, dumping his body near Dwarka expressway

Gurgaon police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly killing a taxi driver and dumping his body at an isolated stretch near Dwarka expressway in Bajghera area.

The police said an unidentified body with multiple injury marks was found on the expressway on April 11. After the body remained unidentified for several days, the police circulated the victim’s photographs online, following which he was identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Dhadhaut village, Mahendragarh.

The accused men, Jatin Kumar (25) and Umesh Chand (30), both residents of Bhimgarh Kheri in Gurgaon, were arrested by a team from Bajghera police station. The police said the two are taxi drivers, adding that Jatin is a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, while Umesh hails from Hathras in the same state.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurgaon police, said the probe found that on the night of April 10, the accused and the victim met at the railway station and travelled towards Dwarka expressway.

A police officer said the three men consumed liquor near the expressway. “Following an argument, the accused allegedly killed the victim. They hit Sunil on the head and body with stones and some heavy objects, due to which he succumbed to injuries,” the officer added.

“An argument escalated into a fight, following which the accused thrashed the victim. The exact reason for the argument is being investigated. The accused were produced in a district court on Friday and remanded in police custody for three days,” Boken said.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station, the police said.