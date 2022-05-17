scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Gurgaon: Two held for trying to strangle man while snatching phone, cash

The police said that the incident happened when the victim was on his way to a shop in the Shivaji Nagar area on May 10. The accused allegedly snatched his mobile phone and Rs 7,900 cash before escaping.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
May 17, 2022 12:25:35 pm
The police said that the accused used to intercept people and attempt to strangulate them from behind to steal their valuables. (Representational image)

The Gurgaon police arrested two men Monday for allegedly trying to strangulate a man and snatching his phone and cash in the Shivaji Nagar area on May 10.

The police said that the victim, Suresh Mukhiya, who works as a helper at an iron trading company in Prem Nagar, was on his way to a shop around 6.25 am when the incident happened.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the crime branch (Manesar) arrested Raju alias Kalia (40) and Vivek Tiwari (21), natives of Bihar and Jharkhand respectively, from Sector 7 after a tip-off.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the complaint, Mukhiya said that he was going to the shop to send money to his home when two accused came from behind and tried to strangle him. He alleged that they grabbed him and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 7,900 cash before escaping. The police said that the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A video of the incident, recorded on a CCTV camera of a nearby hardware shop, was widely shared on social media.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivaji Nagar police station on May 11.

“Preliminary probe has found that Raju alias Kalia was involved in two dozen criminal cases including theft, robbery and illegal weapons possession. He was living in Laxman Vihar in Gurgaon, where he got acquainted with Tiwari. Both formed a gang and carried out thefts and robberies. Tiwari was arrested earlier too,” said Boken.

The police said that the accused used to intercept people and attempt to strangulate them from behind to steal their valuables. The accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for a day, the police added.

