Gurgaon: Two held for raping 14-year-old, making video, say police

Two 18-year-old boys were arrested by Palwal Police for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from their village on two occasions last year, and recording a video of the incident, which was subsequently made public.

Police said the first of two incidents took place on July 12 last year, as the girl was walking home from school. The two accused allegedly stopped her on the way and dragged her to a vacant room in an isolated area, where they took turns raping her. They also made a video of the incident, which they threatened to “make viral” if she confided in anyone about her ordeal, said police.

Fearing they would carry out the threat, the girl did not tell anyone about the crime, with the accused using this to rape her a second time around two months later.

The girl’s family found out about the incidents only last week, when someone sent the video to her relative via social media. They approached police and an FIR was registered at the Women Police Station, Palwal, under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 67 of the IT Act, said police.

“We have arrested the accused. We have taken one of them in police remand for further questioning, and sent the other to judicial custody. The matter is under investigation,” said inspector Kamla Devi, SHO of Women Police Station, Palwal.