Gurgaon: Two held for illegally serving liquor, hookah in restaurant

Two people in Gurgaon’s sector 72 were arrested for illegally serving alcohol and flavoured hookah to the customers in their restaurant on Friday. The arrests were made after the CM flying squad and officials of the excise department conducted a raid at the restaurant.

According to the police, the CM flying squad received a tip-off about the restaurant, following which a raiding party was formed.

“The owners did not have the requisite licenses from excise department to serve alcohol and hookah. A consignment of liquor and some hookahs were seized from their possession,” a police official said.

Police said two people, identified by first names as Akash and Deepak, both residents of Delhi were arrested.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “Police has been cracking down on several restaurants that are illegally serving alcohol and hookah in the city. As part of the crackdown, the raid was conducted late last night.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 72-C of the Punjab Excise Act and sections 4 and 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at Badshahpur police station on Saturday morning, said police.