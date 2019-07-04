Gurgaon: Two days after family of four found dead, motive unclear

Two days after a 55-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two children before hanging himself in Gurgaon’s Uppal Southend, police are looking for more clarity on what drove him to take the extreme step.

Advertising

With only a purported suicide note recovered from the man’s pocket so far — in which he had claimed responsibility for the deaths — police have started examining electronic instruments in the house for clues.

“We have pulled up call records from the three mobile phones found in the house. The last call was made by the man’s wife, Sonu Singh, to her sister at 10.30 pm. Apart from that, nothing out of the ordinary could indicate what followed afterwards,” said inspector Shahid Ahmed, SHO of Sector 50 police station.

“We are now trying to extract data from the three mobile phones as well as a laptop. We are hoping it can help determine whether Prakash Singh procured information on how to carry out the crime,” he said.

Advertising

Police also said they are waiting for results of the viscera test to determine whether the victims had ingested any sedatives prior to their death.

The incident had come to light Monday morning when the family’s domestic help went to their home around 8 am, and on receiving no response to the doorbell, alerted the neighbours.

Police were called and the door was broken. Prakash Singh’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while those of his wife, Sonu (49), and children, Aditi (21) and Aditya (12), were found lying in the bedroom in a pool of blood. A hammer and a sickle had been retrieved from the room, and four dogs the family owned were found near the bodies.

While Singh had recently left his job as a scientist at a pharmaceutical company and was due to start another job in Hyderabad later this month, Sonu ran four schools in Haryana. Their children were students in college and school.

In the purported suicide note found in Singh’s pocket, he had stated that he had “completely failed” and was “completely responsible for this”.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector 50 police station the same day. Investigation so far has not indicated the involvement of any outsider, with police also saying that all doors and windows of the house were bolted from the inside.