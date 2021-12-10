Gurgaon: Two booked for attempting to extort Rs 3-crore claiming to be gangster Neeraj Bawana’s associates

Police on Thursday booked two unidentified persons for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 3 crores from a Sushant Lok resident by claiming to be associates of gangster Neeraj Bawana. Police said the complainant alleged that the accused threatened the complainant with dire consequences if the money was not paid soon.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that on December 5 evening, he received a call from an unknown number. In the FIR, the complainant said the caller claimed to be one Kaala from Neeraj Bawana’s gang. “The caller threatened of dire consequences including shooting me on the forehead and also killing my father if a payment of Rs 3 crore was not paid to one of his associates in Delhi,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Neeraj Bawana, who has several cases of murders, robbery, extortion against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and UP, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “As per the complainant, the accused claimed that they had committed fraud with one of his associates and asked them to make arrangements for the money.”

“The accused threatened that if the payment was not made, he would kill them as ‘committing a murder and going to jail was their routine business’,” said the officer, quoting the complainant’s statement from the FIR.

Police said the complainant had also submitted a recording of the alleged extortion call.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “An FIR has been registered and we have initiated a probe. The accused are yet to be identified.”

An FIR was registered under IPC section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal conspiracy) at Sushant Lok police station, said police.