Gurgaon: Two arrested for ‘illegally terminating pregnancies’

The police on Friday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in illegal termination of pregnancy.

One of the accused had been posing as a doctor. Four such quacks have been arrested in the last three days. The police said a raid was conducted after health department officials got a tip-off that one of the accused was allegedly impersonating a doctor and terminating pregnancies illegally.

They added that the accused, identified as Ram Parkash Goel and Sachin, are residents of Civil Lines and were arrested from a complex in the area. Goel has a diploma in pharmacy.

A health department team led by Gurgaon deputy civil surgeon had set up a trap. The police said a woman, who was sent as a decoy, told Goel that she wished to get her pregnancy terminated. Goel then contacted the other accused, Sachin, and asked him to procure MTP kits, comprising medicines to terminate pregnancy. He gave them to the woman for Rs 500, the cops added.

The police then caught the accused red-handed and arrested them. However, they were later released on bail.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police said the accused did not have the required license for selling pregnancy termination drugs. “We are probing if the accused arrested this week are part of a larger nexus,” he added.

An FIR was registered under Section 15(2) of the Indian Medical Council Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Sections 18A, 18B, 18C and 27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had two persons from Badshahpur for their alleged involvement in similar procedures.