Gurgaon: Two arrested for robbing gas agency manager of Rs 37 lakh

Two weeks after three men had robbed the manager of a gas agency of Rs 37 lakh, Gurgaon police has arrested two people, including its “mastermind”. The latter, police said, has five other cases of loot and attempt to murder, among other crimes, registered against him in Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Delhi.

Police said the two accused have been identified as Sombir (36), a resident of Jhajjar, and Ishwar, alias Deepak (20), who hails from Rohtak. Based on a tip-off, the duo was arrested from Dwarka Expressway in Sector 102 on Sunday.

“Two country-made pistols, eight live cartridges, and a Maruti Ritz car were also seized from them,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police, said.

During questioning, police learnt that Sombir, the “mastermind” behind the crime, was released on bail from Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon “around 8-9 months ago”.

“While he was in prison, he became friendly with a man named Surendra and told him that he wanted to work with a gas agency. Surendra then introduced him to the manager of Urvasi Gas Agency. It was when Sombir saw the large amount of cash the agency dealt with, that he got tempted and hatched a plan to rob the manager,” the PRO said.

The crime took place on November 26 when Sombir, along with his accomplices, intercepted the manager of the agency and his driver while they were on their way to the bank to deposit three days’ collections, amounting to Rs 37 lakh. The accused confronted the two in South City 1, in front of Shikshantar School and made the manager hand over the money to them at gunpoint. A case was later registered at Sector 40 police station.

“Both the accused were produced in court today and taken into police remand. They will be questioned further regarding the matter. We are trying to identify and track down the others who helped them execute this crime and hope to recover the stolen amount soon,” the PRO said.