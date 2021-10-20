Gurgaon: Two armed men loot diagnostic lab at gunpoint in Sohna

Two unidentified armed men snatched cash at gunpoint from the cashier of a private diagnostic lab in Sohna on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place at 1.40 pm when the two men, covering their faces with clothes, entered Arora Lab in New Anaj Mandi, near the general hospital in Sohna. According to the complaint, they looted Rs 15,000 and two mobile phones from the cashier.

In the police complaint, Praveen Rathore, who said he has been working at the cash counter for 12 years, alleged, “the armed men asked for information related to ultrasound. I told them since the doctor was unavailable, ultrasound could not be done at this time. Suddenly, both the men pulled out guns and aimed them at me and asked me to hand over cash from the cash box. They snatched Rs 15,000 from me and two mobile phones,” said Rathore, adding that the accused threatened to kill him if he reported the incident, before escaping.

In CCTV footage recovered by the police, the accused could be seen pointing their guns at the cashier and snatching his phone after manhandling him. In the footage, the accused could also be seen stopping another person from entering the lab and locking the gate before escaping.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “according to the CCTV footage, the accused escaped on a motorcycle. Teams are conducting raids to arrest them.”

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 379 A (snatching), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sohna city police station on Tuesday night, said the police.