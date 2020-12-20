Gurgaon: Two Amazon employees held for stealing phones from firm’s warehouse

Police said the accused stole the phones along with their accomplices. (Representational)

Two men who used to work at the warehouse of an e-commerce company in Gurgaon have been arrested for allegedly stealing 78 mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore a month ago. According to police, they took advantage of the relaxation of security arrangements at the premises due to the pandemic to commit the thefts.

According to police, the accused, who used to work at an Amazon warehouse, have been identified as Ansar Ul Hak, who was arrested from Kadipur in Gurgaon on Thursday, and Nawab Singh, who was arrested from Pataudi on Friday. They were produced in court and taken into one-day police remand. Both of them hail from Nuh.

“During questioning, the accused said they were working at the company’s warehouse in Jamalpur village. During the lockdown imposed because of Covid-19, and social distancing norms, employees were not being checked while leaving the premises after duty.

Using this to their advantage, the accused started stealing mobile phones stocked in the warehouse, taking them out of their boxes and hiding them on their persons while leaving. They left the boxes behind in the hope that this would prevent their crime from being discovered,” said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

On August 28, during routine inspection, some phone boxes were found to be empty. Investigation revealed that around 78 boxes were empty, said police. “Once the company discovered the theft, the two accused left their jobs… During questioning, they also revealed they had hidden the stolen phones in their homes and were looking to sell them,” said the PRO.

“A total of 38 of the 78 stolen phones, worth around Rs 50 lakh, have been recovered from them. The accused also disclosed names of other accomplices involved in the crime. They will also be arrested soon and the remaining phones will be recovered,” he said.

