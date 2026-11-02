Gurgaon Trump Towers homebuyer’s ordeal: ‘No lift, no curtains, people can see me take a bath’

The Gurugram resident, whose flat is on the 36th floor, claimed he spent two months chasing the builder over a non-functional lift.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNov 2, 2026 02:24 PM IST
A homebuyer in Gurugram's luxury Trump Towers Sector 65 went viral after sharing his ordeal of living in a Rs 6.68-crore, 36th-floor apartment without an operational lift, window curtains, or completed interiors.A homebuyer in Gurugram's luxury Trump Towers Sector 65 went viral after sharing his ordeal of living in a Rs 6.68-crore, 36th-floor apartment without an operational lift, window curtains, or completed interiors.
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When Varun Suhag took possession of his apartment on the 36th floor of Trump Towers in Gurugram’s Sector 65 on August 27, he expected a smooth move into his new home. Instead, he claimed, he spent the next two months chasing the builder over a non-functional lift and other problems in the apartment.

“I’ve been asking them to make the lift operational since August 27, when we got possession,” said Suhag, 42.

The family had been living in a rented apartment in DLF Phase 3 since April 2025 till October this year. On October 26, the family moved in.

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On Sunday, Suhag took his complaint to X. “I, the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers… Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management,” he claimed, alongside four photographs.

By Monday, the post, which had been viewed more than 19 lakh times, appears to have brought some change. “After the post, everything has changed. The lift is finally operational,” he said.

The Indian Express has reached out to M3M for comment.

‘Paid Rs 6.68 crore’

Suhag said he had booked the apartment in Tower C in 2018 for Rs 6.68 crore while living in Dubai, where he had spent three years. He completed the payment in mid-2025. The family planned to move to Gurugram with a baby on the way, hoping to have their parents nearby for support.

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But the project was delayed by a year and a half, Suhag claimed, adding that he had filed a case with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

When the apartment was finally handed over, it was not ready to move into, he said. “I had to spend Rs 10 lakh to fix the place up. The false ceiling was missing. The house was not in a livable condition. I don’t know how they got an occupancy certificate,” he alleged.

He also alleged that when he raised these issues, the response was: “Take it or leave it.”

Even after moving in, the problems continued. On Friday, a truck carrying Suhag’s furniture was not allowed into the premises, he claimed. “We slept on the sofa. The bed will be delivered today,” he said.

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He also said workers were not allowed to put up curtains in the apartment, which has glass windows. “They didn’t let the curtain guy in… The whole world can see my bedroom and my bathroom. People in the adjacent tower can watch me take a bath,” he claimed.

His sister, who owns the apartment above, is facing similar problems, he claimed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More

 

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