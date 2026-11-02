Gurgaon Trump Towers homebuyer’s ordeal: ‘No lift, no curtains, people can see me take a bath’

When Varun Suhag took possession of his apartment on the 36th floor of Trump Towers in Gurugram’s Sector 65 on August 27, he expected a smooth move into his new home. Instead, he claimed, he spent the next two months chasing the builder over a non-functional lift and other problems in the apartment.

“I’ve been asking them to make the lift operational since August 27, when we got possession,” said Suhag, 42.

The family had been living in a rented apartment in DLF Phase 3 since April 2025 till October this year. On October 26, the family moved in.

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On Sunday, Suhag took his complaint to X. “I, the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers… Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management,” he claimed, alongside four photographs.