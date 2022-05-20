Traffic police plan 3-day trial at Kherki Daula toll to prevent accidents

In a bid to prevent accidents, especially in service lanes on National Highway 48, and to streamline traffic movement, the Gurgaon traffic police will start a three-day trial at Kherki Daula toll plaza. During the trial, medians on service lanes will be extended to stop access to an existing U-turn on the Gurgaon side of the highway, traffic police officials said.

The U-turn, which is a few metres before the toll, led to wrong-side driving since the next exit is at a distance of over 6 km on the highway, officials said.

“Currently, commuters take exits before the toll to cross from one service lane to another. Due to this wrong-side driving and ‘zig-zag’ movement towards Haldiram side and other areas, especially in service lanes, the chances of accidents and congestion are high,” DCP Traffic Ravinder Tomar said.

“So, the trial will focus on stopping access to the U-turn on Gurgaon side and a dedicated U-turn will be created to ensure that only commuters driving on Delhi-Jaipur carriageway are able to access it. Commuters who want to access the service lane going from Delhi side will have to take the turn from Hero Honda chowk,” Tomar explained.

Officials said the dates of the three-day trial are yet to be finalised. “It will be conducted some time next week. We have sent a plan to a road-safety NGO, with whose association the trial will be carried out. Depending on the results of the trial, a call would be taken to extend it or not,” said the DCP.

In April, the traffic police had conducted a three-day trial, in which a temporary U-turn was opened to allow light vehicles going from Jaipur to Delhi carriageway of the highway to head back towards Manesar side.