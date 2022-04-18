Gurgaon: Traffic diversions announced due to protests against toll plaza on Sohna road

The Gurgaon traffic police have issued an advisory asking people to avoid the Sohna road on Monday in view of a protest from villagers of Ghamroj and nearby areas opposing the toll plaza coming up in the region.

In a statement, the traffic police said: “On April 18, traffic is likely to be disrupted due to dharna by residents of Ghamroj and surrounding villages to oppose the Sohna toll plaza coming up on Sohna road. In view of this likely disruption, all heavy vehicles are requested to avoid this route and take alternate routes.”

The police said commuters going from Rajeev Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk towards Sohna can either take the southern peripheral road (SPR) or Faridabad road from Vatika Chowk. “For light vehicles, diversion is planned after Bhondsi onto the road going towards Damdama. Traffic will be diverted towards Damdama to Rithoj and Hassanpur and onto Ballabgarh road,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Locals of nearby villages along Sohna road have planned a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on Monday to demand an exemption from paying the toll for people living within 20 km of the highway or to shift the toll plaza to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Satbir Khatana, member of the ‘toll hatao samiti’ on Sunday called on the people of Gurgaon, Nuh, Sohna and Pataudi to gather at the toll plaza in large numbers for the protest. “The road has not been completed and even before the completion of the project, a toll has been imposed on us. We have the support of 36 communities and we will ensure that the toll is removed,” he said.

The toll plaza at Ghamroj on Sohna road recently became operational after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had completed phase two of the highway project. NHAI is constructing the 21-km long Sohna elevated road in two phases.