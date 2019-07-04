Gurgaon: Traffic constable run over after two vehicles collide, critical

A traffic constable was injured after being run over by a Canter truck on late Tuesday night, while on duty at Gurgaon’s Rajiv Chowk along with a colleague.

His colleague managed to escape injury.The incident took place around 1.15 am. The complaint was submitted by traffic constable Dharamveer who, along with the injured, Jagbir, is a ‘highway traffic rider’.

Both men were on duty from 8 pm on Tuesday, checking vehicles with the Station House Officer of Rajiv Chowk’s traffic police station, when the incident took place.

“A Canter came at high speed from the Delhi side. At Rajiv Chowk, a truck was coming from the direction of Sohna. The Canter first rammed into the truck, and then towards us,” the complaint reads. “I ran, got into a government vehicle, which saved my life. My colleague, Jagbir, was hit by the canter and came under its tyres,” Dharamveer said. Jagbir was rushed to Medanta — The Medicity, where he is still undergoing treatment.

“The Canter driver escaped in his vehicle after the incident. We are trying to identify him. The injured constable is admitted in hospital. Doctors say he is critical,” said inspector Dalbir Singh, Station House Officer of Sadar police station.

This is not the first time a traffic police officer has been injured while on duty in the city. In January this year, a constable was injured after the driver of a speeding car ignored his signals to stop, and allegedly tried to run him over.

In December last year, a driver dragged a traffic police constable on his car’s bonnet, when he tried to escape penalty for driving on the wrong side near Signature Tower.