Gurgaon: Toll plaza employees stabbed for refusing free passage

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started electronic toll collection through RFID-based FASTags on its 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15 for seamless flow of traffic. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started electronic toll collection through RFID-based FASTags on its 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15 for seamless flow of traffic.

A manager and a station duty officer at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon were stabbed by a group of commuters on Wednesday night, when they refused to let them pass through the plaza without paying the toll tax.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 pm. Officials at the plaza said the commuters were travelling from the direction of Gurgaon towards Manesar in a Swift Dzire car.

“There were 4 passengers in the car, who tried to pass without paying tax. When our staff refused to allow them to do so, however, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed our manager and station duty officer who were trying to resolve the matter,” said Rajendra Bhati, Project Head at Skylark, the toll operator.

Officials said that, in the minutes that followed, their staff managed to nab two of the men. The other two, however, managed to escape in their vehicle.

“We have rounded up two of the accused, who have been identified as Nikhil and Rohit, both of whom are residents of Ballabgarh. The other two accused fled the spot in their vehicle, but we have sent personnel after them and hope to nab them tonight itself,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kherki Daula police station.

“The incident has been captured on CCTV. The footage shows an argument breaking out, although the stabbing has not been captured as far as we can tell. However, we are procuring the footage and conducting further investigations in the matter,” he said.

Kherki Daula has been notorious for such incidents of violence in the past few years, with the staff getting injured on repeated occasions as they insist on payment from persons looking for free passage.

In June last year, the PRO of Skylark, the toll operator, was beaten on the head with a brick after he refused to let a commuter pass without paying toll tax on the basis of a false registration certificate. In another incident a day earlier, a lane attendant had been dragged on the bonnet of a commuter’s car when he refused to let him pass through without paying toll tax.

Only a week prior to that, two incidents of violence had been recorded on the same day, with a commuter punching a female toll collector in the face and another hitting a lane attendant with his vehicle when they were both refused free passage. In May last year, two commuters had threatened toll collectors with what, after their arrest, was found to be a toy gun.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd