Gurgaon: To evade police, murder accused lived without phone for 2 years

Gurgaon police Friday arrested a man who had been absconding in a murder case for over two years. In his bid to evade arrest, the accused did not use a cell phone, worked odd jobs in at least two states and changed his appearance, but he was arrested a week after he returned to Gurgaon, based on information received from an informer, said police.

On October 4, 2019, one Kunj Lal, who worked in a logistics firm in Bilaspur, had died after being roughed up in a drunken brawl by three people. A case of murder was registered against Dhyan Singh, Kulvir Singh and Pawan Singh at Bilaspur police station. Police had arrested Dhyan Singh on December 16, 2019, while the other two were declared proclaimed offenders.

For almost two years, Kulvir Singh evaded arrest, choosing against using a cell phone to avoid being traced.

Amit Kumar, in-charge of Crime Branch, Manesar, said, “After the murder, he fled the city and worked as a driver in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. He kept switching between the two locations. He switched at least five jobs, opting for work which did not require a background check. He even changed his appearance, sporting a beard and long hair to avoid detection.”

He told police during questioning that he returned to Gurgaon last week, first time since 2019, hoping to get a job as a driver in the trucking union, since “it paid more than in other cities”.

“But, he was arrested from Mohammadpur village after a tip-off and sent to judicial custody. The third accused is still on the run,” said Kumar.