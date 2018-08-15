Gurgaon: Police identify three suspects who shot dead an official during land measuring exercise

The crime scene in Manesar. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The crime scene in Manesar. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Gurgaon police Wednesday claimed to have identified the three assailants who allegedly shot dead an employee of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Tuesday. Raids are being conducted to nab the perpetrators, the police said.

The victim, Ishwar Singh (52) was shot dead when he was visiting Manesar’s Sector 1 to measure a piece of land which was under dispute. Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police said, “Singh had gone to measure a piece of HSIIDC land in Manesar that has been under dispute for some time since villagers believe it belongs to them.”

Singh was sitting in the corporation’s car when two assailants on a bike approached the driver and asked him about a specific officer. Since that officer was not around the driver directed them to Singh saying he too was an officer.

The gunmen, who are suspected to be locals, shot both the driver and officer Singh. Later, Singh succumbed to his injuries.

