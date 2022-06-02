Gurgaon: Three people die in septic tank in Nuh

Three members of a family, including an 8-year-old boy, died of suffocation in a septic tank in Nuh district, said police Wednesday.

According to police, the incident, which took place in Bichhor village in Nuh on Tuesday, left Aarij (8), his father Siraju (30) and his uncle, Salamu (35) dead. Police said Aarij was playing outside his house near a 20-feet-deep septic tank.

Krishan Kumar, SHO Bicchor police station, said the septic tank was covered with a concrete stone.

“As the boy stepped on the tank while playing, the stone cover broke and he fell into the tank. Hearing his cries, his father Siraju and Siraju’s brother Salamu rushed out and went into the tank one after the other to rescue him,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said the family alerted the villagers as the three did not return. With the help of villagers, the bodies were retrieved from the tank.

“It is suspected that all died of suffocation. The family has not lodged any complaint and did not inform police. The family said that it was an unfortunate accident and conducted the last rites,” said SHO.