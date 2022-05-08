Gurgaon: Three of family killed after canter rams into them

A 35-year-old woman and her two children, aged 7 and 10, were killed after a canter allegedly hit them while they were waiting for a commute on the Gurgaon-Alwar road in Nuh on Saturday. The police said the woman’s husband and their son suffered injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital for treatment. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the canter.

The police said according to the complainant, Yunus, a resident of Patkhori village, Ferozepur Jhirka, the incident took place around 11 am, when he, his cousin Farukh (40) and four members of Farukh’s family were waiting at Solpur crossing.

“Suddenly, a canter came at high speed and hit Farukh and his family, who were waiting near the roadside. Farrukh, his wife and their three children suffered injuries. They were rushed to a hospital,” he said in the FIR.

The police said Farukh’s wife Jaysa, their son Shad and their daughter, Shadiya, died, while Farukh and their son Hamza, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said two among the deceased were killed on the spot, while the third victim died on the way to the hospital.

An FIR was registered against the accused driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage), 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC at Firozpur Jhirka police station.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused driver has been arrested. The bodies have been kept at the mortuary for a postmortem.”