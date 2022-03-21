Gurgaon: Three booked for slitting friend’s throat after meeting to resolve enmity goes awry

The Gurgaon police have booked three people for allegedly slitting the throat of a friend after a meeting to end an old dispute went awry in Gurgaon last Friday, the day of Holi.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Rakesh Yadav (35), a resident of Chakkarpur village. The police said his condition is stable. In the police complaint, Yadav said that at a new year’s party in January, he had an altercation with his friend Naresh Kumar, following which enmity developed between them.

“Earlier this week, I got a call from another friend Sunny, who invited me to his house on Holi to resolve the old dispute. When I reached his house on Friday, Naresh, Sunny and another unidentified person were present. While discussing the matter, I again had an argument with Naresh and I walked off from the meeting,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that when he was on the staircase, he was attacked by the three. “Naresh stabbed me in the neck with a sharp weapon and they then pushed me and managed to escape. I walked to a friend’s office, who then took me to a private hospital for treatment,” said Yadav.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said: “An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) at sector 29 police station, said the police.