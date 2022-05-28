Gurgaon: Thieves target vegetable market, make off with tomatoes, lemons and capsicum

Over 35 crates of tomatoes (each crate containing 25 kg), 10 sacks of lemon weighing 500 kg and 15 packets containing over 300 kg of capsicum were allegedly stolen from a shop in Gurgaon’s Khandsa vegetable market, said police on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night around 1 am and was reported to the police on Thursday morning.

Sandeep Singh, a driver at the shop where the theft was reported, said that he had kept the vegetables including a crate of tomatoes, sacks of lemon and polythenes containing capsicum at the shop on Wednesday night.

“In the morning, we noticed that the vegetables had been stolen. We do not lock the door. The shed remains closed in the night and there is no security guard. This is the first time a theft has taken place since I have been working here. We have suffered a loss of over Rs 50,000-Rs 55,000,” said Singh.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Probe has found that four accused arrived in a car. While one remained seated in the car, his three accomplices loaded the vegetables from the shed into the car and fled. CCTV footage has been recovered and efforts are on to trace the accused.”

Police said an FIR was registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Vegetable vendors at the wholesale Khandsa mandi said that the price of tomatoes had almost doubled in the past few days, with a sack of tomatoes (24 kg), which was being sold for Rs 600 a fortnight ago, is going for Rs 1,200.

Neeraj Yadav, secretary, Khandsa mandi association, said, “The hike in prices of tomatoes is primarily driven by shortage in supply and partly due to unseasonal rain in northern states.”