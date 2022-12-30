Gurgaon in crime: The year that was

More than 216 snatching cases were reported in Gurgaon in 2022, according to data released by police on Friday.

As per the data, 62 cases of loot/robbery and 15 cases of dacoity were reported in the city this year.

“Over 73 per cent of snatching cases reported during the year have been solved, while 88 per cent of all robbery and loot cases were worked out,” said Gurgaon police in a statement.

Listing its achievements for the year, Gurgaon police said that while 16 members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jatheri gangs were arrested in 2022, a total of 22 wanted criminals with a reward for information leading to their arrest were arrested during the year.

Police said 800 proclaimed offenders were arrested in 2022 as compared to 546 in 2021 – a rise of over 46 per cent – while 357 bail jumpers were held this year as compared to 128 last year.

A total of 88 murder cases were registered in Gurgaon in 2022. Police said 80 per cent of these murders have been solved and perpetrators arrested.

Police data shows that 162 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in 2022. Over 465 kg ganja, 1.8 kg sulphas, 1.9 kg heroin and 25 grams MDMA were seized in these cases.

In 2022, under the Arms Act, 354 cases were registered and 381 cases of gambling were reported in Gurgaon.

According to the data, 1,461 cases were registered under the Excise Act. Over 63,558 bottles of imported liquor, 80,914 bottles of country-made liquor and 12,917 bottles of beer were seized for violations under the Act, said police.

For traffic-related violations, 7,33,933 vehicles were challaned during the year whereas 1,458 vehicles (diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years) were impounded for not complying with norms of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.