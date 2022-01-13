Gurgaon: ‘Thak thak’ gang steals 2 air pistols belonging to national-level shooters

Two air pistols worth more than Rs 3.2 lakh were stolen from two national-level shooters by unidentified men, allegedly from the ‘thak thak’ gang, in Gurgaon on Monday. The accused are yet to be identified.

Police said the incident took place around 12.15 pm when the complainant, Vinay Rathee, 20, and his friend, Sagar, 18, went to Sadar Bazar market to purchase a phone cover.

Rathee told The Indian Express that after their practice session, they headed to Sadar Bazar, where his friend parked his car and went to a shop, while Rathee waited in the car.

“I shifted to the driver’s seat. While I was waiting, an unidentified person knocked on the car’s window and signalled, saying that money belonging to my friend had fallen on the road. As I stepped out to pick up the cash, another person stole two bags from the back seat through the window on the opposite side. The bags had two air pistols worth more than Rs 3.2 lakh, a shooting frame worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 8,000 in cash,” said Rathee.

“Sagar and I have represented the state at national-level shooting tournaments in junior and senior categories,” he said.

He added that with trials for selection for the all-India team for senior shooting tournaments scheduled for the end of the month, they are now unable to practice. “The pistols were imported from Switzerland. The shooting equipment is not easily available here. We are hoping police arrest the accused and recover our lost equipment.”

Police said it is suspected that the accused were part of the “thak thak” gang, that specialises in stealing laptops from cars.