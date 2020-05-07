Gurgaon teen suicide: Police to look into social media posts

The boy’s suicide was discussed in several social media posts on Wednesday, with those who knew him claiming he had been “harassed” after the post and couldn’t “handle the pressure”. (Representational Image) The boy’s suicide was discussed in several social media posts on Wednesday, with those who knew him claiming he had been “harassed” after the post and couldn’t “handle the pressure”. (Representational Image)

Two days after a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of his apartment building in Gurgaon, police said one of the angles they are probing are social media posts by a girl who had raised allegations of being molested two years ago.

When contacted, Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station, said, “We have come across some screenshots and are probing the matter.”

Before the boy committed suicide, two screenshots had emerged on social media of a girl alleging that she had been molested two years ago in the basement of her building. The post ended with the girl, whose Instagram account has now been deleted, naming a person.

Around 11.30 pm on Monday, after dinner, the minor, a student of a private Gurgaon school, allegedly jumped off the building of his house and was found in a pool of blood by the colony guards, who alerted his parents, said Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

“He was declared dead on arrival. We are speaking to his parents but it’s hard in the midst of such a tragedy. He was their only child. No one has been brought in for questioning yet. We are exploring all angles,” said PRO Boken.

He said “the boy’s phone has been seized by police and is yet to be unlocked”.

Another police officer said “the boy’s laptop and other gadgets too will be seized and scanned to understand what prompted him to take such a step. They will be sent to the forensics lab.”

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Gurgaon Police has also joined the investigation.

The boy’s suicide was discussed in several social media posts on Wednesday, with those who knew him claiming he had been “harassed” after the post and couldn’t “handle the pressure”.

Police have so far maintained the boy did not leave behind a suicide note, and his parents haven’t accused anyone of abetment of suicide.

