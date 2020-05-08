Gurgaon teen suicide: Parents submit complaint against girl

Around 11.30 pm Monday night, the boy, who studied at a private Gurgaon school, jumped off the 11th floor of his building while his parents were at home. (Representational photo) Around 11.30 pm Monday night, the boy, who studied at a private Gurgaon school, jumped off the 11th floor of his building while his parents were at home. (Representational photo)

The parents of a 17-year-old boy, who committed suicide in Gurgaon late Monday night, have submitted a written complaint to Gurgaon Police against a minor girl, who had in a purported social media post raised allegations of being molested by him two years ago.

DCP (East) Chander Mohan told The Indian Express, “On Wednesday evening, the boy’s parents submitted a complaint against the girl who posted something regarding a past incident on social media. No FIR has been filed in the matter yet. We are conducting an inquiry and everything will be verified before any legal action is taken. It’s a sensitive matter and we will approach it carefully as it involves a minor.”

Around 11.30 pm Monday night, the boy, who studied at a private Gurgaon school, jumped off the 11th floor of his building while his parents were at home. Police said a guard saw him in a pool of blood and alerted his parents. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Before the alleged suicide, two screenshots had emerged on social media of a girl alleging she had been molested two years ago in the basement of her building. The post ended with the girl, whose Instagram account has now been deleted, naming the person. A senior officer said the girl and her parents “have not been approached by the police yet”.

The boy’s phone has been seized by Gurgaon Police and sent to the forensics department. A senior Gurgaon police officer said the boy’s parents have also handed over “chats found in his phone that he had with his group of friends hours before he committed suicide”.

The officer said that in the chats, which are several pages long and spread across a few hours, the boy wrote he was stressed several times, and also asked his friends to keep talking to him. A police officer said that no suicide note has been found yet.

Gurgaon Police has also roped in its Cyber Cell and will be scanning the boy’s other gadgets.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.