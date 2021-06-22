Gurgaon teen ‘beaten to death by girlfriend’s family’, 4 arrested

“The accused are being questioned further to ascertain who else were involved in the violence and to recover the weapons used in the incident as well as the car they used to transport the victim and dump him on the road,” police said. (Representational)

A relationship between two teenagers in Gurgaon, who met on social media a year ago, ended in murder on Sunday, with the relatives of the 17-year-old girl beating the 19-year-old boy to death, said police.

Four people, including the girl’s father and a cousin, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to police, the deceased Narendra, alias Nitin, was the eldest of his parents’ five children, and resided in Naharpur Rupa with his family. In her complaint to police, his mother, Kamlesh, has stated that on Sunday he received a call from the minor’s cousin, asking him to come to Greenwood City in Sector 45. The complainant alleged that when he reached there, Narendra was met by four people including the minor’s father and her cousin, who are among the four persons named in the plaint, and “seven or eight others”. Hours later, his family found him lying injured on a road in Sector 45.

“The family was alerted about the incident when the victim, who was semi-conscious, sent his location to a relative, who went with the complainant to the spot and found the victim lying there with injuries to his hands, legs, and back. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed during treatment,” said Inspector Virender Khatri, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 40 police station, where an FIR has been lodged under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Four of the accused, including the victim’s father who owns a shop in Khandsa Mandi, as well as her cousin, were arrested on Monday.

“The accused were produced in a court and remanded to police custody for further questioning. They have confessed to the crime. Investigations have indicated that the victim wanted to marry the girl, but the family was not in favour of their relationship. They called him to meet them on Sunday, manhandled him and then beat him with sticks and rods for around two hours before dumping his body,” said the SHO.

“The accused are being questioned further to ascertain who else were involved in the violence and to recover the weapons used in the incident as well as the car they used to transport the victim and dump him on the road,” he said.