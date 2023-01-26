Gurgaon teen attacked by sister’s stalker: ‘Second such attack, accused stalking daughter for months’, claim kin

Days after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by his sister’s stalker after he objected to the latter harassing her, the boy’s family said the accused had attacked the boy with a blade last month and had been threatening to kill their son and marry their daughter. They said they did not lodge a police complaint at the time.

The incident took around 8.45 am on Monday when the boy, a student of class 10, was walking to school along with his 16-year-old sister in Gurgaon Sector 10. The accused approached him from behind and after a confrontation, allegedly attacked him with a screwdriver injuring him on the head and nose. In the police complaint, the boy’s father said a woman sweeper intervened during the alleged attack, following which the accused escaped.

Police had lodged an FIR against the 19-year-old accused, who is absconding, on Tuesday under IPC sections 323, 341 and 506 and initiated a probe.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, the boy’s mother alleged, “The accused lives in our neighbourhood. On

December 29, he had attacked my son with a blade and he suffered a cut on his hand… We did not file a police complaint after the brother of the accused apologised and promised that the incident would not be repeated and they will counsel him… but after this recent attack, we approached the police. The accused has been stalking my daughter for the past few months.”

The family alleged the accused had befriended their son some time ago but later started harassing and stalking their daughter. “He had been stalking her and would often follow her when she went out and pressured her to marry him. My son had confronted him and rebuked him on several occasions and told him to stop bothering the family, but he continued to harass us. On one occasion, he had tried to snatch my daughter’s school bag and attempted to hit a family member with a stick. We fear another attack if he is not arrested soon,” alleged the boy’s mother.

Arvind Kumar, SHO, Sector 10 A police station, said, “The victim suffered minor injuries. On the complaint of his father, an FIR was registered and a probe was started immediately. The accused is on the run and our team is working to trace him. He will be arrested soon.”