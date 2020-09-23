Gurgaon team to assist in recovery of home isolation cases

With over 6,000 Covid cases being recorded this month already, bed capacity across the district has also been increased.(Getty/Thinkstock/Representational)

With the number of Covid patients in home isolation in Gurgaon rising from around 850 at the end of August to more than 2,000 this month, the district health department has stepped up efforts to cater to them by constituting a team to keep a closer eye on their health and assist in faster recovery.

As per data released by the district health department in its daily health bulletins, 90% of active cases currently in home isolation. While the number of active cases in Gurgaon at the end of August was 994, it almost tripled to 2,811 as of September 21. The number of people in home isolation has, simultaneously, also almost tripled from 858 on August 31 to 2,562 as of September 21.

An 11-member team has been formed to help patients in home isolation and is headed by the Deputy Civil Surgeon, said officials. “The team will take details related to the health of persons in home isolation over the phone, and if any patient has any issues, they will be resolved accordingly. If the condition of a patient is found to be serious by the team, they will be moved to the hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

According to officials, six doctors from the team will contact patients between 9 am and 5 pm and ask about their health, while three others will perform this task on alternate days.

Before this, although patients in home isolation were being contacted daily, the task was being performed by Rapid Response Teams comprising ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Officials said the new team was formed as a “precautionary measure” to ensure decisions regarding treatment of home isolation patients are made promptly, keeping in mind the higher number of people in this category.

With over 6,000 Covid cases being recorded this month already, bed capacity across the district has also been increased. The district magistrate had issued directions last week, making it mandatory for all hospitals to reserve 35% beds for Covid patients.

Data with the health department also reveals that most beds reserved for Covid patients are unoccupied. Overall, of the 2,357 beds reserved for Covid patients, only 732 are occupied – less than 32%.

