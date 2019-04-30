Gurgaon teacher shot at by husband who gatecrashed event

A 33-year-old teacher at a private school in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur was shot in the leg, allegedly by her husband on Sunday night, police said. A case has been registered against him and police are on the lookout for the accused, a property dealer. According to police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm at a club where the school had organised a function for the staff.

Students were not present at the venue, police said. “The accused barged into the venue and allegedly screamed at his wife, who teaches commerce at the school, asking her why she was at the event without his permission. The two had an argument, following which he fired a shot in the air and asked her to leave with him. When she refused, he became angry and shot her in the leg,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. Police added that the accused left the premises after shooting her.

“The victim was rushed to Medanta — The Medicity, where she is still undergoing treatment. The accused fled the spot after the incident. An FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station under relevant sections of the IPC. We hope to arrest the accused soon,” he said.