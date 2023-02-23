Taxi driver shot dead over personal enmity in Gurgaon

A 37-year-old taxi driver was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men over alleged personal enmity in Gurgaon on Tuesday night, said police. Police said one accused has been arrested in the case.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.45 pm when the victim, Rahul, was heading home. In the police complaint, his wife said that her husband was near their house when they heard gunshots and rushed out to check. “Three unknown persons arrived on a motorcycle and shot him multiple times. My sister-in-law informed the police control room. We rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead,” she said in the FIR.

Police said a case was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 A police station.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “One accused, Deepak Raghav (20), was arrested in the case on Wednesday from Gurgaon. On questioning, he said that the victim was complicit in the murder of his friend’s father and due to that enmity, he planned to murder him along with his associates.”

After a purported social media post, in which it was claimed that the victim had been killed over gang rivalry, police said it was a matter of investigation. “So far no such link to any gang rivalry has emerged. Police are conducting raids to arrest other accused,” said a police officer.