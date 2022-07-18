Gurgaon: Private company supervisor robbed, beaten up after taking shared cab; police probe ‘lift-and-loot’ gangs’ involvement

A 45-year-old supervisor of a private company in Gurgaon was allegedly beaten up and robbed by three men, who offered him a shared cab ride in the Badshahpur area over the weekend, said the police.

The police said it appeared to be the handiwork of ‘lift and loot’ gangs, who rob people after offering them shared cab rides in the city.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Badshahpur, was waiting to go to Mathura.

In the police complaint, the victim, said, “At 5.30 pm, I was waiting at Vatika chowk for a commute to my hometown Mathura. I tried asking for a lift from several cabs. After some time, a cab in which three passengers were sitting, stopped and agreed to drop me at Mathura. But, the cab took a detour and it took a U-turn towards the southern peripheral road. On the way, the accused men started beating me up. They kicked and punched me and I suffered injuries on my head and face.”

He added the accused snatched Rs 10,000 cash from his pocket and Rs 19,000 cash from his bag. “I had received my salary and purchased a new phone the same day. The three accused men snatched two phones from me, including the one I had bought a few hours ago. After some time, the accused pushed me out of the car and escaped,” added Kumar.

He then went to Badshahpur police station and filed a complaint.

Police said they have booked three unidentified accused in the case. A police officer, said, “According to the complainant, the cab had a Delhi registration number. We are working to trace the accused and checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Sunday, said the police.