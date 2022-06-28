Main accused in Gurgaon’s Subhash Chowk cash van robbery arrested

More than two months after dacoits had allegedly robbed Rs 96.32 lakh at gunpoint after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of two employees of a private cash transportation company in Gurgaon, the police have arrested the main accused, said officials Tuesday.

The accused, Jitender alias Jeetu, was arrested on Monday from Subhash Chowk by a team of Crime Branch Sector 40, said the police.

The police have so far recovered Rs 78.4 lakh cash, three cars, four mobile phones, a gun, four live cartridges, and a fake number plate in the case and arrested seven accused—Neel Kamal, Gulab, Jony, Kulbir, Javed, Diwankar, and Jitender.

Preet Pal, ACP (Crime), said, “The accused Jitender was involved in the planning of the robbery and had played an active part in the execution. He has at least six criminal cases against him. The gang’s earlier plan was to carry out the robbery a few days prior to the incident, but they put it off since Jitender could not join in that day. He revealed that he took his share of Rs 10.5 lakh from the loot and had been constantly changing locations to evade arrest.”

On April 18, at least five men had thrown chilli powder at the staff of a private cash transportation company near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road and decamped with Rs 96.32 lakh cash at gun-point. The police probe had found that one of the accused was a former employee of the cash transportation company and was aware of its route. The accused had planned the loot on a Monday as they were aware that the collection is highest on that day in the week.

After the incident, the Gurgaon police had issued several directions to banks, private security agencies, and cash handling agencies for safe transportation of cash under Section 71 of the Haryana Police Act.