scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Main accused in Gurgaon’s Subhash Chowk cash van robbery arrested

The accused, Jitender alias Jeetu, was arrested on Monday from Subhash Chowk by a team of Crime Branch Sector 40, said the police.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
June 28, 2022 10:41:10 am
So far, the police have arrested seven accused in the case —Neel Kamal, Gulab, Jony, Kulbir, Javed, Diwankar, and Jitender. (File)

More than two months after dacoits had allegedly robbed Rs 96.32 lakh at gunpoint after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of two employees of a private cash transportation company in Gurgaon, the police have arrested the main accused, said officials Tuesday.

The accused, Jitender alias Jeetu, was arrested on Monday from Subhash Chowk by a team of Crime Branch Sector 40, said the police.

The police have so far recovered Rs 78.4 lakh cash, three cars, four mobile phones, a gun, four live cartridges, and a fake number plate in the case and arrested seven accused—Neel Kamal, Gulab, Jony, Kulbir, Javed, Diwankar, and Jitender.

Preet Pal, ACP (Crime), said, “The accused Jitender was involved in the planning of the robbery and had played an active part in the execution. He has at least six criminal cases against him. The gang’s earlier plan was to carry out the robbery a few days prior to the incident, but they put it off since Jitender could not join in that day. He revealed that he took his share of Rs 10.5 lakh from the loot and had been constantly changing locations to evade arrest.”

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

On April 18, at least five men had thrown chilli powder at the staff of a private cash transportation company near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road and decamped with Rs 96.32 lakh cash at gun-point. The police probe had found that one of the accused was a former employee of the cash transportation company and was aware of its route. The accused had planned the loot on a Monday as they were aware that the collection is highest on that day in the week.

More from Delhi

After the incident, the Gurgaon police had issued several directions to banks, private security agencies, and cash handling agencies for safe transportation of cash under Section 71 of the Haryana Police Act.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement