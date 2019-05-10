Gurgaon student murder case: Accused is 18, might be shifted to Special Home

Almost six months after he was sent to an observation home in Faridabad in 2017, the teenager accused of allegedly murdering a seven-year-old child inside the bathroom of a private school in Gurgaon may be moved out of the establishment.

This comes after a district court Thursday upheld the Juvenile Justice Board’s April order, that had directed to move him to a Special Home in Karnal as he had crossed the age of 18.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel of the victim’s father, said: “The court of Hon’ble Judge S K Sharma dismissed the appeal filed by the JCL’s father, challenging the order passed by Hon’ble Principle Magistrate JJB Gurugram on April 11 on the transfer application moved by the Superintendent of Observation Home, Faridabad, where the JCL was kept after he was apprehended by CBI.”

In its letter to the court, officials from the establishment had stated that, according to records, the teenager had turned 18 in April this year.

“Only children up to the age of 18 are kept at the institution. The capacity of this institution is 25… At present, around 90 children are here. On 04.08.2019, Judicial officer Ajay Kumar Mittal, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, during inspection of the institution, had regretted that there are more children in the institution… He had said children above the age of 18 be transferred to other related prisons…He be shifted from District Prison, Gurugram to Safety Home, Karnal,” states the letter.