Accused in Gurgaon student murder held; shot dead cab driver in 2016, say police

Six days after a 21-year-old student of SGT University in Budhera was shot dead allegedly by a fellow student on campus, police Thursday arrested the shooter in the case from Delhi.

Police said the accused is a 21-year-old student. He was arrested by the Crime Branch’s sector 10 unit from Najafgarh, where he had come to collect money from his father.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal said, “The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Tuesday. The prime accused, who had shot the victim, has been arrested. He will be produced in court and taken on remand. During remand, we will question him about the motive and ascertain the involvement of other accused in the crime.”

On October 8 around 12.30 pm, Vinit Kumar, a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), was shot dead near the parking area while walking to his hostel with a group of friends.

Apart from the main accused, police had booked three other students of the university on charges of murder. Preliminary probe revealed that a dispute over the victim’s close friendship with the shooter’s woman friend, who is also an accused in the case, was the alleged reason for the murder.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the accused was booked for allegedly murdering a cab driver in 2016 in Delhi’s Mundka.

“In April 2016, when he was a juvenile, he and another minor were apprehended for allegedly shooting dead a cab driver after an alleged argument in Mundka. The gun used in the crime belonged to his father. That case is sub-judice. He is short tempered; in this case, he shot the victim over a dispute regarding his friendship with a woman in college,” said the police officer.

Police said his family had to leave their village in Jhajjar after facing a social boycott from villagers due to certain disputes, following which they settled in Najafgarh.

Police said after the murder, the shooter had been hiding at a relative’s house and had changed locations to evade arrest. “He had switched off his mobile phone on the day of the murder. The dispute had been brewing between the victim and accused for the past few months,” said the police officer.