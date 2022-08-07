Gurgaon: Class 9 student electrocuted while returning home from school, family alleges negligence

A Class 9 student died after he was allegedly electrocuted in Sohna on Friday. According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm when the boy, Yaman Kumar (14), was returning to his house in Kiranj village, Nuh, from school. His family alleged that he came in contact with two coolers kept outside a house on the road.

His father, Vinod, told The Indian Express that Yaman would usually park a motorcycle near the bus stand in Hajipur and catch a bus to Sohna to go to school. “On Friday, after school, he walked for about 100 metres to reach a lane and go to the bus stand. It was raining at the time. He came in contact with two coolers, kept outside a house on the road, while trying to navigate the lane. The cooler had current, and he was electrocuted,” alleged Vinod.

Vinod said his son was rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby, which referred him to the civil hospital in Sohna. He alleged, “At the civil hospital, no doctor was present in the emergency ward. He kept lying there for 25 minutes, waiting for someone to attend to him. By the time I reached the hospital, he had died… He died due to negligence of the house owner, who had put a cooler on the road, and because he could not get treatment in time. Action should be taken against the doctor at the civil hospital who was on duty.”

In the police complaint, the boy’s family alleged that a nurse had attended to the boy in the emergency ward, but no doctor was present and 25 minutes later, the nurse informed them that the boy had died.

Naval Kishore, senior medical officer, Sohna civil hospital, denied allegations of negligence on part of hospital authorities. “The boy was declared brought dead at the hospital. The staff was present at the hospital at the time of the incident,” he said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “No complaint has been reported to us in this regard. If a complaint is received, then an enquiry shall be conducted accordingly.”

Umesh Kumar, SHO City Sohna, said, “We have registered an FIR against the owner of the cooler, which allegedly had current. The district health department will look into allegations of negligence of hospital authorities and, accordingly, a probe will be initiated.”

Police said the FIR was registered under IPC section 304-A (death by negligence) at City Sohna police station.

Vinod added that his brother was raising Yaman as he did not have children. “We want justice. Such a tragic incident should not happen to others. Many children walk from that lane after school. He was good in his studies and had scored 92 per cent in class 8. Since he was tall, I wanted him to join the police force, but he wanted to work with an MNC,” he said.