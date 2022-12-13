Structural audit of 15 societies in Gurgaon finds no major safety issues

The district administration Monday said that a structural audit of 15 group housing societies in Gurgaon has not found “major serious structural safety issues” in the buildings of non-repairable nature which could pose a danger to residents. It said that a majority of societies reported defects in construction such as plaster peeling off from balconies, seepage and water collection in basements, which can be repaired.

The authorities said technical experts have recommended secondary testing, which will be carried out in the coming months to undertake remedial measures.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Monday evening held a meeting with resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the societies, representatives of audit firms and developers and shared the details of the audit report.

Yadav said, “The structural audit of 15 societies was conducted in the first phase. The purpose of the audit was to identify unsafe structures and accordingly undertake remedial measures required, if any, for maintenance and to get the societies vacated if major defects of safety were found. As per a rapid visual inspection study of the societies of the audit firms, no major structural safety issues of non-repairable nature have been reported in these 15 societies, which could pose a risk to the safety of residents or the structural integrity of buildings. The report has found that most societies had problems with plaster peeling off in houses, balconies, seepage and water collecting in the basement area. It has been recommended by the experts that secondary (non-destructive) tests of societies be conducted, which shall be started soon.”

He added that the audit firms will give suggestions on the remedial measures and the maintenance activity to be carried out in these societies. “In the next 2-3 months, we will get the entire survey completed. We had received complaints from 50 more societies and in the next phase, an audit of those remaining societies will be conducted,” said the deputy commissioner.

Yadav said the audit report will be shared with the RWAs of the societies.

In February, a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of a tower collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two people, in Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society in sector 109.

In the aftermath of the incident, the district administration received complaints of poor construction quality and structural safety from over 65 societies, demanding a safety audit. The administration had sought expression of interest from private firms and agencies for the audit and in September, a work order was issued to four empanelled firms to conduct a structural audit of 16 societies, of which the report of 15 has been received, said officials.