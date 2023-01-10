scorecardresearch
Bouncers at Gurgaon’s Striker 29 club ‘beat up’ woman, her fiance

Police said the couple were taken to civil hospital for a medical examination.
A woman and her fiance suffered injuries after they were allegedly roughed up by bouncers following an argument at a club in Gurgaon late Monday night, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am at Striker 29 in sector 29.

In the police complaint, the woman, a resident of Gurgaon, said that she had gone to the club with her fiance on Monday night.

“When we were about to leave after clearing the bill around 2 am, a bouncer in the club began a fight with my fiance. As I intervened, a woman bouncer and a male bouncer started beating us. They punched and kicked us and pushed us on the floor. The two bouncers continued to beat us and dragged us both on the floor. After assaulting us, they pushed us out of the club on the road and threatened to kill us,” the woman alleged in the FIR.

She added that a passerby reported the incident on the emergency number, following which a police team arrived at the spot.

Sachin Limbu, general manager, Striker 29, denied that the couple were beaten up by the bouncers. “The two customers had arrived around 10 am. At the time of closing around 2.30 am, we requested them to leave since the staff had to go home, but they requested for a few more minutes. After half an hour again, we requested them to leave, but they started arguing and boasted of connections in the police and high places. They were inebriated and said they know senior officers in the area. So our two bouncers – a woman and a male – escorted them out. Later in the parking area, they started creating a ruckus. We also called the police. We will cooperate with the investigation.”

Police said the complainant and her fiance were taken to civil hospital for a medical examination. As per the medico legal report, the man suffered five injuries while the woman sustained seven injuries, said police.

Pawan Kumar, SHO, sector 29 police station, said, “No arrests has been made in the case so far. We are verifying the allegations and the facts of the case. A case has been registered against two bouncers of the club.”

Police said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:23 IST
