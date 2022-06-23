Gurgaon: Officials mull on-street parking at MG Road, Golf Course Road to streamline traffic

A proposal for on-street parking at MG Road and Golf Course Road — among the two major road stretches in Gurgaon — is being explored to streamline traffic congestion, said officials on Wednesday evening after a meeting on traffic management and road safety.

The meeting was chaired by Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and attended by officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), public works department (PWD), regional transport authority and deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“To curb the menace of wrong parking which results in congested traffic on the road, we will explore the possibility of on-street parking on MG Road and Golf Course Road to streamline the haphazard style of parking currently being practised. The markings for parking on these roads shall be provided by the MCG and both the MG road and the Golf Course Road will be connected for smart parking under the smart city project of the GMDA. The police department will also take action for unauthorised parking in front of shopping malls,” said Gurgaon police commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Officials said that the concept of on-street parking is being introduced by the GMDA in Sector 44 under the smart parking project on which work is underway. The smart parking system will give commuters real-time information about available parking slots in a given area. Officials added that the MCG is carrying out multi-level parking work in Sadar Bazar area, Kaman Sarai and court complex.

Officials said that the MCG, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been directed to look into proper illumination of the city roads and to ensure proper working of the street lights.

“The concern of better street lighting was also raised to support CCTV surveillance and to improve number plate recognition efficiency during night time,” an official added.

Officials said work is being done to install CCTVs at 38 points in the city to detect wrong-side driving. A list of these points was shared with the GMDA by the traffic police. Officials added that traffic police have been directed to share locations where information boards and signages for giving directions to commuters to various sectors, offices, markets etc are required.

“The road safety audit of 27 accident-prone locations has been carried out by the GMDA and the traffic police. Placement of road signages, cat’s eyes, reflectors, speed breakers, bollards, spring posts, has also been undertaken for increased road safety measures,” said Rajpal.