Gurgaon steps up travel curbs to check spread of virus from across the border

If transit is unavoidable, however, commuters will have to install the Aarogya Setu application and undergo thermal scanning and symptomatic screening at border check posts when entering Gurgaon. If transit is unavoidable, however, commuters will have to install the Aarogya Setu application and undergo thermal scanning and symptomatic screening at border check posts when entering Gurgaon.

Additional restrictions on public movement will come into place at all borders of Gurgaon district starting 10 am Friday, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate Thursday.

Stating that the “emergent nature and potential magnitude of the pandemic” makes it important to enforce “stricter measures” to ensure “health and safety of human life”, the order adds that this will be done “through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the district”.

It states that in case of positive cases reported in the district, “incidences of cases are mostly within the same household/family and epidemiologically linked”.

“… there remains a potential threat to the district due to its distinct geographical location. The district shares its border with the NCT of Delhi and is on crossroads of major transport routes. A considerable number of people travel to Gurugam and back because of either their workplace or residence being located here…,” states the order, adding, “despite lockdown efforts, there still have been cases of COVID-19 in Gurugram, with the contact history traced to cross-border sources”.

For people working in Gurgaon who are not residents of the city, and vice-versa, accommodation arrangements will have to be made by the “management concerned” in the city where they work to avoid cross-border transit. If transit is unavoidable, however, commuters will have to install the Aarogya Setu application and undergo thermal scanning and symptomatic screening at border check posts when entering Gurgaon. Rapid testing facility will also be “advisable” for people who are found to be symptomatic during their entry into the city.

“In view of the necessity to enforce the order in public interest, therefore, the order shall come in force from 10 am, May 1, 2020. It is strongly advised that central/state government bodies/units, private organisations and individuals make preparations accordingly to avoid any undue hardship,” states the order.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd