Gurgaon starts ‘pick up & drop’ facility to attract plasma donors

Gurgaon saw 125 new cases on Sunday. (Express Archive)

With less than 1% of the 10,000 people who have recovered from coronavirus in Gurgaon having come forward to donate plasma in the last four weeks, the health department has started a new initiative to motivate them — a pick up and drop facility.

Officials said the plasma bank, inaugurated on July 30, had received 80 units of plasma till Thursday. Only 40 of the 10,360 people who have recovered have come forward to donate, with two units of plasma being collected from each of them. Of these, officials said, 71 units have been issued to patients.

This despite the administration handing out ‘tokens of appreciation’ to all donors — namely a letter and a medal on behalf of the Rotary Club — along with a card they can use to avail blood units from the Rotary Blood Bank free of cost for one year.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of plasma donors, the district administration has started a new initiative, wherein a pick up and drop service will be provided to all those willing to donate plasma. The District Red Cross Society and Canwinn Foundation have already provided three vehicles for the same,” said Chief Medical officer Dr Virender Yadav.

Officials said instead of people having to come to the Rotary Blood Bank to get their antibodies tested, which will determine if they can donate plasma, health department personnel will visit their homes to conduct this screening. “It takes around two hours for the test results to come, so this will save time for prospective donors. They will be taken to the Rotary Blood Bank only after it is clear that they are eligible to donate plasma,” said the CMO.

Gurgaon is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases again.

On Sunday, a total of 125 people tested positive. Gurgaon has recorded 11,804 cases so far, of which 10,707 people have recovered and 133 have died. The district currently has 965 active cases, of which 827 are in home isolation.

Officials from the health department have attributed the rise to increased movement as the district continues to ‘unlock’, as well as the public being “relaxed about precautions” – with the administration and police struggling to ensure that those in public wear masks.

