Gurgaon is India’s first district to administer Sputnik V at govt health centres

Gurgaon, on Sunday, became the first district in the country to administer the Sputnik V vaccine at government health centres, said officials from the health department.

According to officials, the vaccine, which was launched at the Polyclinic in Sector 31, has been provided by Doctors For You. “The organisation has provided 5,000 doses of the vaccine so far, and 15,000 more will be made available in the next few days,” said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Officials from the health department added that people who get the first dose of Sputnik V can get the second dose between 21 to 28 days.

“In the next few days, as soon as another 15,000 doses of Sputnik V are received, the health department is planning to begin administering it at other health centres as well. Residents of the district will be informed about this soon,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr MP Singh, who is also the nodal officer of the vaccination campaign in the district.

Speaking at the launch of the vaccine on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Arora said, “Until now, the people of Gurgaon were being given doses of Covishield and Covaxin. From today, however, Sputnik-V has also become available to the public. Gurgaon is doing its best regarding the vaccination campaign but we need to increase the pace of vaccination because each resident should have received at least one dose of the vaccine before the third wave predicted by the experts.”

A total of 15,54,026 people have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine in Gurgaon so far, which means 89.2 per cent of the ‘potential population’ of the district has been inoculated with at least one dose.

Over the last six days, however, the pace of vaccination has slowed down as the district health department faces a massive shortage of vaccines. Vaccination has, however, been proceeding as usual at private hospitals.

On Saturday, 18,453 people were vaccinated in the district – 11,635 received their first dose and 6,818 received their second dose.