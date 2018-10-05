Gurgaon: Speeding car mows down special officer

A Special Police Officer (SPO) died in Palwal Thursday morning after he was mowed down by a speeding car. (Representational) A Special Police Officer (SPO) died in Palwal Thursday morning after he was mowed down by a speeding car. (Representational)

A Special Police Officer (SPO) died in Palwal Thursday morning after he was mowed down by a speeding car while on interceptor duty on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, police said, adding that the errant driver is absconding. According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 am, when SPO Rakesh Gujar was posted near Rajolka village along with three other police personnel.

“They were checking vehicles coming from Manesar towards Palwal when they spotted an XUV Mahendra. The interceptor indicated it was overspeeding, and so they tried to stop the vehicle,” said Kushal Kumar, PRO, Palwal police. The driver of the car, however, allegedly accelerated and did not slow down even when SPO Rakesh came in his path.“He hit the SPO…He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead,” said Kumar.

“The driver of the car, meanwhile, fled the scene, abandoned the car some distance away and escaped. We have seized the vehicle and are trying to identify the driver…,” he said.

