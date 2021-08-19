Gurgaon: Special vaccination camps for those associated with education department

The Gurgaon health department is organising special camps for administering Covid vaccines to people associated with the education department in the district on Thursday. Both teaching and non-teaching staff will be administered the first and second doses.

“We are organizing special camps for Covid vaccination at 50 schools in the district, for people associated with education. At all of these, 100 slots will be available, of which 50 will be for the first dose of the vaccine, and 50 for the second dose,” said Dr MP Singh, the district immunization officer who is overseeing vaccination in the district.

In addition to these special camps, vaccines will also be administered at 50 urban and rural health centres in the district, of which five have been reserved for administering first and second doses of Covaxin, and one for administering first and second doses of the Sputnik vaccine. At all the other camps, Covishield will be administered.

“For those who are travelling abroad for work, sports, or education, 50 slots are available at the Sector 31 polyclinic for getting the second dose of the Covishield vaccine. At the same centre, first and second doses of the Sputnik vaccine will also be administered,” said Dr Singh. “At all these centres, vaccination will be done on a first come first serve basis. Beneficiaries do not need to be pre-registered,” he said.

According to data available with the health department, a total of 21,26,529 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in Gurgaon so far. On Wednesday, 9,342 people received their first dose, while 6.962 received their second.