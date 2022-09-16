scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Gurgaon: Spa operator, aides booked for forcing minor girl into prostitution

The 14-year-old girl alleged in the FIR that the accused were part of a gang that lured naive young women and forced them into prostitution.

A police officer said: “A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and the contents of the complaint. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

A spa operator and her aides were booked after a 14-year-old girl filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped by several men at a spa in Gurgaon where she had got the job as a receptionist, said the police Thursday.

According to the police, the girl said that she got acquainted with a woman in the city who introduced her to a relative and got her a job at the relative’s spa. In the police complaint, the minor alleged that on the first day of the job, the spa operator forcibly sent her to a room at the spa where a man allegedly raped her.

“When I threatened to quit, the spa operator and her aides threatened to circulate a video of the incident and said that I would have to go there daily. Over the next four-five days, several men sexually assaulted me at the spa. I then stopped going, but the accused threatened to circulate my videos and called me to a hotel, where they beat me up,” she said in the police complaint, adding that she feared for her and her parents’ life and filed a complaint Wednesday.

She further alleged in the FIR that the accused were part of a gang that lured naive young women and forced them into prostitution.

A police officer said: "A probe has been initiated. We are verifying the allegations and the contents of the complaint. The accused are yet to be arrested."

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act, said the police.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:58:45 am
