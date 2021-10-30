Gurgaon: Somalian national killed by friends after an argument in Sector 50

A Somalian national was killed after his head allegedly banged against a wall after an altercation with his friends at a house in Sector 50 of Gurgaon on Wednesday night.

Police have apprehended seven of his friends — all Somalian nationals — and booked them under charges of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamed Mohamud Duale, who was living in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Police said the victim and his friends were staying in India as refugees and had cards issued from UNHCR.

According to the cops, on Wednesday night, the group of eight friends had gone from Delhi to party at a hotel in Sector 45, Gurgaon. After midnight, the group went to the house of one of the accused in Mayfield Garden, Sector 50.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “At the house, they were all partying when an argument broke out which escalated into a fight. The accused allegedly pushed the victim and his head banged against a wall, following which he fell unconscious. It appears that the accused were inebriated and didn’t realise the extent of the injury at the time. They put him to bed and fell asleep.”

On Thursday morning at 11 am, when he didn’t respond, the accused rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 51, where he was declared brought dead. A complaint was registered by the victim’s cousin, a resident of Khirki Extension, Delhi, who has been staying in India for seven years, the police said.

Maqsood Ahmed, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, said, “It appears that he died of a head injury after a fight in which he was pushed and he subsequently hit a wall. We have registered an FIR and held the accused.”

Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said, “As per a preliminary report, the cause of death is a head injury from a blunt object.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Friday, the police said.